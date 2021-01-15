ECPD investigating armed robbery at ATM

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department is searching for two suspects after allegedly taking money from an ATM.

Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at the 2000 block of North Imperial Avenue.

Police say two men approached the victims working on an ATM with weapons demanding money. Both victims complied and gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects then left the scene in two vehicles, both of which were recovered as evidence.

Police obtained a search warrant for an apartment at the 400 block of Wall Road to look for the suspects but did not locate them.

Thankfully, none of the victims were harmed.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call El Centro Police Department Investigation Bureau, Detective Jeff

Malcomb, at (760) 335-3661 or (760) 337-4502.