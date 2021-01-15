Annual Consumer Electronic Show 2021

News

The annual Consumer Electronics Show was held differently this year. The show was virtual due to the pandemic.

A week-long showcase was held displaying the latest technology inventions. Many of these invention revealed were designed to fight against COVID-19.

One of the latest inventions, "Project Hazel," was described to be the "world's smartest mask." This new mask design is see-through with a voice amplifier, air ventilation and lighting.

"Maskfone," is another top mask invention with built-in earbuds and microphone. This mask also includes a built-in N95 filter inside. The mask cost is $50.00.

Touchless products are also up and coming as a result from COVID-19. A toilet from Kohler, flushes away with the wave of a hand. A touchless doorbell was also designed and rings when your guest steps on your mat.

Samsung dropped the price on their latest smartphone down $200.00. Their latest phone is built with advanced cameras, including clearer close-ups.

LG displayed their latest design of a phone with a screen that can expand or extract. TCL believes technology will allow for devices to roll open in the future.