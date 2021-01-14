Photos capture three children’s illegal border crossing

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to the photographer about his stunning images

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some stunning photographs capture three children's dangerous attempt to enter the U.S. illegally.

Border Patrol confirms, agents recently picked up three children Wednesday as they illegally crossed the border. Agents say surveillance cameras caught a total of five people, two men and three children, walking along the border near San Luis. They say the cameras show the men walking off, while the children hide in a bush.

Border Patrol says the cameras followed the men. They also showed what's believed to be Mexican government vehicles coming towards the children's positions. By then, the kids were gone - they'd moved toward the canal.

They soon found themselves in a dangerous position - stuck between the border wall and coils of razor wire. A photographer was there to document their dangerous trip in detail.

The boys, ages 10, 14, and 15, made it through, only to be picked up by Border Patrol once they made it into the U.S.

The boys were taken into federal custody. CBP says two claim to be from Mexico, one says he's from Guatemala, but the boys had no identification.

The Mexican boys were expelled back into Mexico. Health and Human Services has taken custody of the third boy.

While the photos may be stunning to many, Border Patrol says incidents like this are not uncommon. Agents do note, they're seeing fewer of them. They tell us crossing like this dropped by 87% during the last fiscal year.