Meth packages seized by Border Patrol agents in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It may be a new year, but Border Patrol agents in Calexico continue to seize packages of methamphetamine by the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the first incident happened Monday night. Agents patrolling downtown found an abandoned electrical tape wrapped package lying on the floor.

Agents also found another abandoned package the next day near the intersection of Heber Avenue and First Street.

CBP says agents took the packages to the nearest station for further processing.

Both packages tested positive for meth and weighed nearly two pounds with a value of $4,500.