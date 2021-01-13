Walmart Tests ‘Smart Cooler’ for Doorstep Deliveries

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Retail giant Walmart is set to test a new smart cooler designed for doorstep deliveries.

They're teaming up with contactless home delivery company 'Home-Valet'.

The two companies are calling the cooler a 'smart box.'

The temperature-controlled box will be placed outside a customer's door to receive deliveries.

Participating customers in Bentonville, Arkansas can start receiving those deliveries, including groceries, starting this spring.

The box has three temperature zones - so it can accommodate frozen, refrigerated, and pantry items.