People are still going to Mexico for non-essential travel

Border restrictions have not stopped some people from heading south of the border

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Even though travel restrictions have been extended once again at the U.S. - Mexico border, non-essential travel to several tourist destinations has remained steady during the pandemic.

In December, Quintana Roo was averaging 460 air arrivals and departures per day compared to a pre-pandemic average of 500.

For border towns, traveling to Mexico to experience restaurants, bars, and other activities has become the norm. "Some people go to Mexico to go out to eat and visit their families," said Maria Reyes, Imperial County Resident.

The U.S., Mexico, Canada border extended restrictions for non-essential travel through February 21.

