More people afraid to call 9-1-1 for medical reasons during COVID

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County emergency medical service providers say there have been more instances where the person is already dead when they arrive.

Agencies like the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD), Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD), and San Luis Fire Department (SLFD) noticed an increase of calls due to people passing away from home.



In many cases, the incident was time-sensitive, and the person could have possibly been saved if the problem was treated sooner.

Mike Erfert, public information officer with YFD, says this last week, there have been six cases where they arrived at a residence, and the person had already passed.

On a normal week, there is usually only one case.



The agencies believe people in the county are not calling due to fear of contracting COVID-19 or wanted to comply with social distancing.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and hospital staff are taking extra measures to ensure COVID-19 is minimized.

