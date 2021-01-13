Local Links: Bringing the chic to furry friends

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After reports of certain animals being able to carry COVID-19, Shaggy to Chic didn't know if it was allowed to open it's doors up with essential businesses.

Eventually, the shop did, and they found the importance of cleaning each other's furry friends.

Shaggy to Chic is located at 3939 S Avenue 3E in Yuma. Patti Small, the grooming shop owner, said it's been open for 3 years serving the Yuma community.

Small said a majority of her customers are winter visitors.

Shaggy to Chic felt the impact of coronavirus as soon as many of the winter visitors headed back home earlier than usual last year because of the pandemic.

Then businesses were forced to shut their doors. Like other small businesses nationwide, Small said she didn't know if her business would make it to the other side of the pandemic.

Fortunately, she could reopen Shaggy to Chic, getting just enough customers to keep the business open.

Small changed many protocols as a growing number of reports showed some pets to carry COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states, "Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low."

She's completely cut off customers to be able to enter the business. Card transactions are done via phone only. All employees are required to wear a face shield or mask.

During the Early Edition, we hear from Shaggy to Chic customers how they feel the business is helping keep them safe during the pandemic.

