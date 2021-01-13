Listening to pets

News

High-tech dog collar is giving canines a new voice

A smart collar will be able to analyze barks so owners know how their pet is feeling.

Petpuls global marketing director, Andrew Gil, says that "with this device we humans, can understand and communicate better, more accurately, more effectively."

The AI-powered collar compares a dog's bark to a database of more than 10,000 samples from 50 breeds of canines.

South Korean company, Petpuls, says its algorithm can determine a dog's five emotional states. The emotions determined are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.

More accurate results are seen with more barking data received.

U.S company, Akvelon, developed similar technology to translate a cat's meow. Meow talk is an app that helps owners better understand their feline friends.

Petpuls marketing director, Andrew Gil, says the smart collar is crucial to help dog owners understand their pet's emotions and what triggers them.