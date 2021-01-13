Arizona’s Congressional delegation weighs in on impeachment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

There were no surprises from members of Arizona's Congressional delegation. They cast their yea or nay votes along party lines with no divergence.

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), who represents northern Yuma County, remains a staunch supporter of the President. He had just raised his objection to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College ballots when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill. His vote was a no.

I will be voting NO on the resolution to impeach the president. The vandals and rioters who interrupted my floor motion and speech and prevented me from completing the official business of the House are solely responsible for their actions, not the President. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 13, 2021

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who represents the southern part of the county, has long been a vocal critic of the President and his action. He supported impeachment.

I will vote to impeach Trump for a second time because calls of ‘unity’ will not stop the treacherous situations Trump continues to encourage.



Trump and his congressional enablers must be held accountable for the carnage and terror they released on our nation last week. https://t.co/oFHU9n7xUD — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 13, 2021

Rep. Andy Biggs, (R-Ariz.) represents the Tucson area. He, like Gosar is a fierce Trump ally. He said he sees impeachment as just another partisan attack.

The Democrats' shameful, reckless, and partisan quest to obliterate their nemesis, Donald J. Trump, will only serve to make him a political martyr.



His America First movement and agenda will remain in the hearts and minds of millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/FgGtPxvzXp — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 13, 2021

Congressman Ruben Gallego, (D-Ariz.) serves part of the Phoenix area. He said he felt impeachment was imperative.

Donald Trump is not just incompetent. He’s not just corrupt. He’s downright dangerous and should never be allowed to hold public office again. I’m voting today to impeach. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) January 13, 2021

Rep. Debbie Lesko represents Phoenix's west side. She has long supported the President, so she opposed his impeachment.

We cannot continue to sow political divisions in our nation. This impeachment is the most rushed impeachment in history, has had no committee hearings, and will do nothing to calm the unrest. — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 13, 2021

Former Phoenix mayor, Rep. Greg Stanton, (R-Ariz.) said he felt voting to impeach was his duty.

We must move forward as a nation from these darkest of days. But we cannot move forward without accountability. That is our job, that is our Constitutional duty.



We must impeach this President. pic.twitter.com/Mzi5DT6Tpe — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) January 13, 2021

The resolution to impeached passed 223-205. Ten Republicans crossed party lines to support the measure. No word on when the Senate will take up the issue.