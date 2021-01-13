Skip to Content
today at 7:01 pm
Published 5:48 pm

Arizona’s Congressional delegation weighs in on impeachment

Opinion predictably split along party lines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

There were no surprises from members of Arizona's Congressional delegation. They cast their yea or nay votes along party lines with no divergence.

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), who represents northern Yuma County, remains a staunch supporter of the President. He had just raised his objection to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College ballots when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill. His vote was a no.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who represents the southern part of the county, has long been a vocal critic of the President and his action. He supported impeachment.

Rep. Andy Biggs, (R-Ariz.) represents the Tucson area. He, like Gosar is a fierce Trump ally. He said he sees impeachment as just another partisan attack.

Congressman Ruben Gallego, (D-Ariz.) serves part of the Phoenix area. He said he felt impeachment was imperative.

Rep. Debbie Lesko represents Phoenix's west side. She has long supported the President, so she opposed his impeachment.

Former Phoenix mayor, Rep. Greg Stanton, (R-Ariz.) said he felt voting to impeach was his duty.

The resolution to impeached passed 223-205. Ten Republicans crossed party lines to support the measure. No word on when the Senate will take up the issue.

