Local filmmaker threatens to sue ECRMC for comments made by CEO

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local filmmaker and co-founder of Meals to Heal, Roy Dorantes, is sending a cease and desist letter to El Centro Regional Medical Center and the City of El Centro for comments Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward made in a press conference regarding Dorantes getting a vaccine.

Dorantes believes Dr. Edward made slanderous remarks as to why Dorantes was able to get a vaccine.

Dorantes said as co-founder of Meals to Heal, a volunteer-led effort that provides meals to quarantined COVID-19 patients, they were offered vaccines that were leftover two weeks ago when they were being administered to hospital staff. "I am a public figure, I make a living by working with different people, I am getting hate messages, people suggesting I got to jail for getting the vaccine," said Dorantes.

Dorantes is looking for a public apology and says he will take legal action if that does not happen.

We have reached out to ECRMC and are waiting to hear back.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino, tells what else Dorantes is asking for in his cease and desist letter.