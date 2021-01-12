Skip to Content
Local filmmaker threatens to sue ECRMC for comments made by CEO

Roy Dorantes getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local filmmaker and co-founder of Meals to Heal, Roy Dorantes, is sending a cease and desist letter to El Centro Regional Medical Center and the City of El Centro for comments Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward made in a press conference regarding Dorantes getting a vaccine.

Dorantes believes Dr. Edward made slanderous remarks as to why Dorantes was able to get a vaccine.

Dorantes said as co-founder of Meals to Heal, a volunteer-led effort that provides meals to quarantined COVID-19 patients, they were offered vaccines that were leftover two weeks ago when they were being administered to hospital staff. "I am a public figure, I make a living by working with different people, I am getting hate messages, people suggesting I got to jail for getting the vaccine," said Dorantes.

Dorantes is looking for a public apology and says he will take legal action if that does not happen.

We have reached out to ECRMC and are waiting to hear back.

