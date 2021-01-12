BREAKING: Gadsden Elementary School District Superintendent On Paid Administrative Leave

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) Dr. Raymond V. Aguilera is now on paid administrative leave pending an investigation after the GESD Governing voted unanimously on Monday evening.

Governing Board President Luis Marquez submitted and presented the action item at Monday's virtual Governing Board meeting where it recommends that the board open an investigation 'into concerns raised about the Superintendent' as well as to 'place the Superintendent on paid administrative leave pending the investigation'.

No word yet on what the concerns entail.

In the item, the board also appointed three principals within the district: Omar Duron, Bethany Loucks, and Lizette Esparza, to share the responsibilities of the superintendent during his absence.

Board Member Gloria Torres motioned to approve the item, followed by a second from Board Member Guillermina Fuentes.

A roll call vote was where the agenda item was approved unopposed.

