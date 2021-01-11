Town of Wellton welcomes new Police Chief

News

Wellton has a new Chief of Police in town - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As former Chief of Police, Donald Jones retired, Deputy Chief David Rodriguez steps in to take his place in the town of Wellton.

With a population of just over 3,000, Wellton is home to Rodriguez. He has been serving the community since 2005 and worked his way up the ranks with a goal in mind. His dedication has now paid off as he settles in to his new office.

The Police Chief's ties to Wellton proceed his career in the police department. He grew up in the town and attended the local schools. He left to attend college at Grand Canyon University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Justice Studies.

His first course of action in his new role is community outreach. He says he wants to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the residents of the tight-nit town.

