Rep. Juan Vargas talks about Trump impeachment and Capitol Hill siege

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel sits down for an exclusive conversation with Imperial County's congressman

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Juan Vargas, and the Democratic party are doubling down and demanding that President Donald Trump be removed from office.

Following Wednesday's attack on Capitol Hill, Vargas, stood on the steps of San Diego's Justice hall Saturday, where he publicly announced his support to impeach Trump immediately.

"He is a clear and present danger to our country, to our nation, to our society, and to our world," said the Democratic congressman.

On Monday, House Democrats formally introduced their resolution to impeach Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Monday on 13 On Your Side at 6:00 p.m, Alexandra Rangel speaks to Juan Vargas about the Democratic party's latest efforts to impeach President Trump.