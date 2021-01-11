No COVID-19 vaccine for kids, but yes for pregnant women

News

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials in Baja California say the COVID-19 will not be applied to children since the vaccine has not been tested in people under the age of 16.

The Secretary of Health, Alonso Pérez Rico, says the good news is that pregnant women will get the Pfizer vaccine. As for the bad news, he says Baja California remains on maximum alert this week at a red traffic light.

In a video conference on Sunday, Pérez Rico said, “Children will not be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for two simple reasons in Baja California. One, because no child works in the Ministry of Health, so the Pfizer vaccine is only for the health sector at this time. " He adds that, "No vaccine that has been studied in phase 3 clinical trial, which is being implemented for emergency authorization for the countries, has been tested in people under 16 years of age."

La Voz de la Frontera reports that children will not be vaccinated until a vaccine comes out, which has been proven in children to be safe and effective.

As for pregnant women, Pérez Rico said, "Now I could tell you that pregnant women are going to be able to get vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, if you are a worker in the Health sector, as long as you sign an informed consent of the potential risks that vaccination entails for pregnant women."