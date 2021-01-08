Talking to your children about the U.S Capitol breach

News

Tips on talking to your children about the violent riots

Chaos in our nation's Capitol have brought upon many emotions to everyone, including children.

In today's "Health Minute," there is advice on how to talk to your children.

Ken Yeager is a director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program and says that, "there are many teachable moments in this."

He also says showing your children what happened depends on their age and maturity. He continued by recognizing the importance of listening to what your child has to say.

Limitation to exposure and making them feel safe is also an important tip, according to Yeager. He also says to remind your children that the danger they are seeing is not coming directly to them.

Finally, reassure your children that they can always talk to you.