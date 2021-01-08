Phase 1 B of COVID-19 vaccine starts Monday in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) will start vaccinating 1B groups that include U.S. residents 75 and older, educators, child care workers, and law enforcement/protective services.

YCPHSD is unable to provide vaccinations to all essential workers due to limited doses. However, it will continue to expand vaccination protocols to include all those remaining in Phase 1 B groups.

Appointments are required.

The Clinic will be held at the Health District, located at 2200 W. 28th Street, Yuma AZ.

Vaccination dates and times will be the following:

January 11, 12, and 13, 2021

8:30 am – 11:30 am: 75 & over ONLY - Please call 928-317-4687

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Phase 1A and Prioritized Phase 1B (U.S. residents ages 75 and older, educators, child care workers, and law enforcement/protective services).

You must have a valid U.S. identification and show proof of employment.

To schedule an appointment, click here.