YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Sunshine is finally back in the weekend forecast. It will still be warm, cool conditions with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and in the upper 60s on Sunday.

High temperatures expected to stay in the low 70s on Monday heading into the middle of week before a warm up of near 80 degree temperatures on Thursday in Yuma and Imperial County.