CBP: Alley Boys gang member apprehended in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Calexico apprehended a gang member Wednesday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents saw the man illegally entering the United States two miles west of the entry's downtown port.

Agents say the suspect's records checks revealed the 23-year-old undocumented man from Mexico is a member of the Alley Boys gang.

According to agents, he has multiple criminal offenses out of Santa Ana, Calif., of which some include vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge recently removed him from the U.S. on December 2020.