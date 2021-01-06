Yuma Blood Drive

News

January 13 - 14

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Civic Center will be holding a Yuma Regional Medical Venter blood drive from Jan. 13 - 14.

Participation is encouraged to sustain local blood and plasma supply which are pivotal this time of year and to help those fighting COVID-19.

The first blood drive will take place from 2pm - 6pm on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and 10am - 2pm on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Donors are expected to come mask coverage while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.