CBP: Two armed smugglers arrested at Highway 111 checkpoint

Agents found a firearm and two undocumented immigrants in the trunk

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested two people after allegedly smuggling two others in the trunk and carrying weapons.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the incident happened on Monday afternoon at the Highway 111 checkpoint.

According to agents, they requested the driver and passenger persmission to inspect their vehicle and trunk. However, a search of the trunk led agents to find two undocumented immigrants inside.

Agents also found an unregistered 22-caliber firearm along with six rounds.

Agents sent both undocumented immigrants back two Mexico.

As for the 23-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger, they remain in custody.

The El Centro Sector’s firearm-related events are up 250% in the fiscal year 2021.