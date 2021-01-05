Yuma Sector’s 107 miles of border wall completed

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The construction of the new border wall has come to an end.

The last panel of more than 107-mile wall covering the Yuma Sector's operation area was finished last month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the project has taken a year and a half to secure the international border. However, some security measures still need to be put in place, such as gates, lighting, cameras, and a ground detection system.

The construction, which started in May of 2019, replaced existing outdated barriers along the border as far west as Andrade, Calif., to the east of Wellton.

The fence was built in areas where the Colorado River previously served as a natural divider of the borders.

CBP says the new fence also offers a clear viewpoint of the south side of Mexico. CBP adds that agents were unable to see beyond what was once a solid panel fencing.

“The Yuma area was an area of high illegal entries being guided by transnational criminal organizations who exploited and took advantage of our outdated and even dilapidated infrastructure,” said Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky.

“Now we have this new Border Wall, combined with extra technology that will enable the Yuma Sector to maintain operational control.”