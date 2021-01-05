H&R Block customers experience delays in stimulus checks

News

(KYMA, KECY) - If you are an H&R Block customer, you may be experiencing delays in your second stimulus check.

According to H&R Block, customers who used the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool may see an account number their payment was issued to that is not theirs.

The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

However, many customers are still saying they have yet to receive their payment. In another tweet, H&R Block said, "If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm." "But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check, or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day."