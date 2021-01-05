News

New year, new challenges such as an alcohol-free month

Some people may be planning to go alcohol-free for a month as a new year resolution. This year's "Dry january" challenge comes after an increase of alcohol consumption during the pandemic.

A Manhattan business owner, Douglas Watters, opened an alcohol-free shop called, "Spirited Away" in November. This business idea came about as his consumption in alcohol increased as well as to encourage those who are doing the challenge.

According to the RAND Corporation, "this fall found Americans were drinking 14% more in 2020 compared to the previous year and heavy drinking among women for this study considered 4 or more drinks within two hours, rose 41%."

The "Dry Challenge" author, Hilary Sheinbaum, explains the benefits of doing an alcohol-free month, including clearer skin, better sleep and better digestion. It will also boost your mood as alcohol is a depressant.