Southwest Airlines “wow” sale

News

Southwest Airlines will be having a temporary ticket sale

Southwest Airlines launches a temporary four-day sale with tickets as low as $29.00 one way.



Flights can be booked for this fare rate from now up until Thursday, Dec. 7. You can plan your spring getaway between March and April.



Southwest hopes this "wow" sale will keep consumers flying, considering how much airlines have struggled after a drop in air travel due to the pandemic.

Air travel dropped 61% in 2020, according to the TSA.