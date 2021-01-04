Sonoran officials anxiously wait for COVID-19 vaccine

News

SONORA (KYMA, KECY) - The Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen says they're ready to receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Clausen said the state is ready to receive the first batch of vaccines in the first months of 2021.

The first stage of doses will be for healthworkers.

The Secretary of Health of Sonora recalled that Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano has been in constant management with the Federal Government. Sonora is one of the priority entities to have the vaccine.

Clausen specified that the number of biologicals to arrive is not yet available since it depends on the entity's batch released by the Federal Government. However, he clarified that it would be applied in a first stage to health workers from all medical institutions included in 11 categories.

"Vaccination will be prioritized for personnel who are fighting in the first line of battle against Coronavirus, such as doctors, nurses, orderlies, paramedics, chemists, social workers, radiologists, therapists, cleaning and security personnel, among others." 'he explained.

Clausen added that the Ministry of Health is in talks with Astra Zeneca and Pfizer's international laboratories to acquire biologicals against Coronavirus when the Federal Government, through Cofepris, authorizes entities to acquire it on their own and thus be able to protect the population.

"We are waiting for the Federal Government to authorize the direct purchase of the vaccine by each state. We will also have a rapprochement with Moderna," he said. Clausen Iberri clarified that the vaccination will be given by appointment to medical personnel, so it will be scheduled by notification of the day, time, and vaccination module that corresponds to it. Vaccination has the objective of reducing mortality from Coronavirus, it has a minimum application goal of 75%, he pointed out, and that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine scheme includes two doses, the second is applied 21 days after the first dose. ''