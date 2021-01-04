Losing weight may lower COVID-19 risk

News

Obesity is one of the top underlying health conditions associated with COVID-19 deaths

More than 40% of adults in the U.S are obese. COVID-19 patients with obesity are 74% more likely to end up in ICU and 48% will most likely die.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains this is due to how our bodies are built. He says, "obese fat in the abdomen can push on the diaphragm limiting how much air you take in." He also mentioned the danger of blood clots in obese patients and with COVID-19, the risk goes higher.

Dr. Gupta also mentions that fat cells may also be more susceptible to coronavirus as the virus attaches to the cells in our bodies through the ACE2 receptor. He says, "fat tissue has a high level of ACE2 receptors, which in some ways acts like a reservoir for the virus."

Regardless of the weight, you can still help avoid COVID-19 with wearing your mask, washing your hands and keeping safe distance.