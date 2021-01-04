Ex-YPD cop pleads not guilty in sexual misconduct case

News

Bobby Garcia pleads not guilty to 29 charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former police officer in Yuma pleads not guilty in a sexual misconduct case on Monday morning.

Bobby Garcia is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student.

This morning, Garcia pled not guilty to 29 charges, including 15 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Police arrested Garcia in December of 2019 after an eight month long investigation.

According to the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, the investigation launched when the alleged victim came forward and reported she was involved in a sexual relationship with Garcia.

YPD cannot discuss the exact evidence they have, but it was revealed in November of 2019 by the AZ Post the ex-officer had a video of the girl twerking.

Garcia remains in custody.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates on January 14, when he''s back in court.