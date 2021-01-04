Border Patrol agents arrest MS-13 gang member in Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents added one more gang member on their list over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents patrolling the Calexico Port of Entry apprehended a man after illegally entering the United States.

Agents took the man to the El Centro Sector Rally Point to check his immigration and criminal history screening, where they discovered he was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Record checks revealed the 44-year-old Honduran man had multiple drug offenses out of Los Angeles, Calif.

Officials removed the man from the U.S. on October 2, 2020.