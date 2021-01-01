New coronavirus variant reported in Florida

News

(KYMA,KECY) - A variant strain was found in Florida, making it the third state to report the strain.

The news comes after three more people in San Diego County were confirmed with the strain.

Officials say the first strain was found in United Kingdom.

The COVID-19 variant is believed to be more transmissible but not more deadly than the strain that started the pandemic, and there is no evidence that vaccines are any less effective against it, health officials say.

Officials say the variant has been found in other countries including Canada, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

Colorado was the first state to announce a confirmed case of the variant in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the California governor announced its first case in San Diego man. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said more cases are likely.

According to health officials, the best way to avoid getting what is referred to as the U.K. variant is the same as for other forms of the coronavirus: washing hands, keeping away from crowds and other people, and wearing a mask