Published 11:03 am

Photo exhibit shows us Imperial County then and now

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit clinic in Calexico hosted a photography exhibition showcasing Imperial County through the decades.

This exhibition is supporting the opening of the clinic's new thrift store for homeless and low-income families.

Times Photographer and Calexico Native Jimmy Dorantes had three weeks to put together a photo exhibit that showed Imperial County then and now.


“Captured are slices and moments of life, how the people were exactly in that time," said Jimmy Dorantes.

Blanca Morales, Chief Executive officer of the center, says this exhibition was a way to remind people of the good times while also getting the word out about resources.

The unemployment rate in Imperial County is 19 percent, the highest rate in the state of California.

“People have lost their jobs and have no income, so we’re also going to be able to donate clothes to families for free since we are a non-profit and it’s just good to give people hope right now,” said Blanca Morales, Chief Executive Officer of Calexico Wellness Center.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 P.M. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino takes us inside the exhibit.

Gianella Ghiglino

