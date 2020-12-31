Mattress on roadway causes semi to catch fire

News

The driver did not suffer any injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A semi-truck catches fire after running over a mattress in the road that got tangled in the trailer axles, firefighters say.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says it received reports of a fire on Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 8 at milepost 8.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a semi-truck and trailer on fire in the westbound lanes of I-8, a mile east of Araby Road.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and remained on scene dealing with hotspots for 45 minutes before reopening the roads.

The truck was heavily damaged but no injuries were reported.

YFD says the driver was on his way to Calexico with an empty trailer when it ran over the mattress that became entangled in the trailer axles.

When he pulled over, he saw the mattress burning from the rear of the trailer.