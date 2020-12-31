Man rescued after becoming stuck on border wall

News

The undocumented immigrant was taken to the hospital for hypothermia and knee pain

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescued an undocumented immigrant after getting stuck on the border wall on Tuesday night.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say agents patrolling Imperial Beach spotted the man hanging from the wall, where it extends out in the Pacific Ocean.

The 25-year-old man was trying to scale down the wall and hung above the ocean's water line.

Even though he was on the American side of the border, Mexican authorities removed him from the fence.

Paramedics were on standby and transported the man to the nearest hospital for hypothermia and knee pain.

“Let this serve as a grave reminder,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “A smuggler’s sole motive is profit. When the going gets tough, they will leave you hanging, both literally and figuratively. Our agents will always preserve lives whenever possible.”