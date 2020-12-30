Local Links: Music store sees increase in sales

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local music store has seen an increase of people showing an interest in music since the start of the pandemic.

Fretworks! Music Center, located on Castle Dome Ave in Yuma, thought it would struggle when the store closed its doors earlier this year.

Like other small business owners, the Rammelt family took a paycheck protection program loan to help them get through the month they had to remain closed.

When they reopened their doors back in April, many people have come in to purchase and rent instruments.

Some of the store sold's essential items that allowed them to reopen were educational supplies and audio equipment. Aside from that, people can purchase pianos, drums, cymbals, and guitars, to name a few.

If you're up for the challenge of learning an instrument, the store is doing what it can to stay safe. This includes masking up, cleaning products, and putting a sanitizer station by the door.

Full Disclosure: This business is an advertiser for our station and is trying to jump-start its business. This is our way of helping businesses in our area.

