ECRMC begins new COVID treatment

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the El Centro Regional Medical Center began administering monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments at a temporary COVID-19 infusion center in Imperial County.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses.

“We’re here for a really important message it’s hope, hope is arriving and we believe that these antibodies and once again high-risk patients will play a very important role but there’s some specifics and one of these specifics is it’s for high-risk patients,” said Michael Anderson, Intensive Care Physician.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 P.M. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino brings us more on this new treatment.