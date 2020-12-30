Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:05 pm

ECRMC begins new COVID treatment

ECRMC FIRE

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the El Centro Regional Medical Center began administering monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments at a temporary COVID-19 infusion center in Imperial County.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses.

“We’re here for a really important message it’s hope, hope is arriving and we believe that these antibodies and once again high-risk patients will play a very important role but there’s some specifics and one of these specifics is it’s for high-risk patients,” said Michael Anderson, Intensive Care Physician.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 P.M. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino brings us more on this new treatment.

Coronavirus / Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content