Border Patrol agents seize kettlebell meth package in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Calexico found another kettlebell filled with methamphetamine near downtown on Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents patrolling on First Street reported seeing a person throwing the kettlebell over the fence.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the wrapped kettlebell lying on the sidewalk.

After taking it to the station, the kettlebell tested positive for meth. The drugs weighed 1.09 pounds with a value of $2,452.

El Centro Sector turned the drugs over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.