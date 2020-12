News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To combat the spread of COVID-19, the Yuma Airshow 2021 has been cancelled.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma says to do their part of fighting against the pandemic, it must continue to protect the health, safety, and well being of their service members and the community.

MCAS Yuma tentatively scheduled the next air show for March 12, 2022, to provide the best show possible.