The Humane Society of Yuma to offer microchipping

The event to be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the HSOY shelter

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is offering pet-owners their microchipping services at a reduced price. HSOY is hosting a Drive-thru microchipping on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The event will be held at the HSOY shelter on the corner of 40th Street and Avenue 4 1/2 E from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. cost is just $15.

"When one of our animal control officers gets your dog or cat they can simply scan your pet and a social security type number comes up. That ensures that we can get your pet to you right way and they don't have to come here unnecessarily to the shelter." said by Executive Director Annette Lagunas with the Humane Society of Yuma.

This event is a socially-distanced event and all participants will be required to wear face coverings.