Local doctor wants to reassure community about COVID-19 vaccine

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As the vaccine becomes more widely available for people, health officials fear many will opt out of taking the vaccine due to a lack of trust.

One local doctor is hoping to bring confidence to the public about the benefits of taking the vaccine.

Dr. Tien Vo from Imperial County has been instrumental during this pandemic in treating coronavirus patients. He’s earned the trust of his patients and the community and he now wants to make it clear that people should not be discouraged in getting the vaccine.

“I trust this vaccine because it went through the process of getting FDA approved, said Dr. Tien Vo, Vo Medical Center.

Dr. Vo says the vaccine has gone through the proper channels to get approved.

Although the vaccine was made in record time, Dr. vo says the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data is very reassuring.

As one of the primary doctors for COVID-19 in Imperial County, Dr. Vo has been closely following every step of the vaccine’s milestones a process he says has been transparent.

“This vaccine went through that process and now it’s available, the best thing is its efficacy is very high at 95%," said Dr. Vo

As medical staff continues to get vaccinated, Dr. Vo hopes confidence in the vaccine will increase.

The Imperial County Public Health Department did a recent survey to assess the community’s feelings on the vaccine.

