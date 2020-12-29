Couple dies a few days apart after family gathering

News

A small family gathering leads to the spread of COVID-19 onto a couple who died only a few days apart.

Chicago, IL (KYMA, KECY) - Joseph Bruno invited his family for a "small" gathering in November. Thinking they did "everything right" with keeping a safe distance, wearing masks and opening windows.

Covid-19 did not discriminate. Joseph's sister had tested negative before gathering with the family but started feeling sick the next day. Their mom and dad then got sick too.

Mike and carol were married for 59 years and died within days of each other a month after the gathering.

Joseph shares his story so that others may not repeat the same mistake and experience the same heartache.