Three arrested during drug smuggling attempt on Christmas Day

Border agents arrested three people from Oklahoma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested three people from Oklahoma after carrying drugs and guns in the vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at the checkpoint on Highway 78 near Blythe, Calif.

Agents say a Cadillac sedan was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

As agents searched the vehicle, they found ten vacuum-sealed packages containing 25 pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than $62,000.

They also found a 9mm gun that had 15 rounds of magazines, and 50 grams of marijuana, along with several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Agents arrested the three occupants from Oklahoma and seized the drugs, firearm, and vehicle.