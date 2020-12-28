Mexicali ramps up traffic checkpoints to deter non-essential travel

News

MEXICALI, BAJA CALIF. (KYMA, KECY), Those planning to travel to Mexicali for the New Year’s holiday might want to rethink that.

Mexicali officials are ramping up efforts to deter people from gathering in groups over the holiday.

With coronavirus cases continuing to increase in the region, Mexicali officials say now is not the time to be traveling to Mexico for non-essential business.

Dozens of checkpoints are going to be placed throughout Mexicali and San Felipe over the New Year's holiday.

Mexicali’s police chief says those caught traveling for non-essential purposes are facing hundreds of dollars in fines.

“We’re going to have about 15 different checkpoints in different residential, commercial, and highly trafficked areas in the city," said Alejandro Lora, Mexicali Police Chief.

Lora says the checkpoints are helping reduced the number of people coming in from the U.S. to gather with family and friends.

Over the Christmas, holiday police saw a decrease in people traveling throughout the city.

“These security measures have a double purpose not only do they help our efforts to contain this virus and help end the pandemic, but they serve as DUI checkpoints as well," said Lora.

