Gov. Gavin Newsom announces grant to support small businesses and nonprofits

(KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom announces a new $500 million program supporting small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19.

The San Diego and Imperial Valley Small Business and Development Center (SDIVSBDC) says the care relief grant opens December 30, 2020, starting at 8 a.m. and closes January 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

To download the application click here.

SDIVSBDC will continue to host webinars to help you prepare for the application.

To register for the webinar, click here.