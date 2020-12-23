Yuma County seeing progress in first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

News

News 11's Adonis Albright & CBS 13's Cody Lee speak with locals about the coronavirus vaccine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several first responders in Yuma County got their first shot of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) posted photos on social media showing personnel helping to administer the vaccines. It's the third day since vaccinations started in Yuma County, and already more than a thousand people have gotten their first shot.

This is all part of the state's first phase of the plan to vaccinate first responders and frontline workers. After the 1A phase is completed, the next in line will be essential workers, followed shortly by those considered high risk.

Diana Gomez, the director for the Yuma County Public Health District, is encouraging providers to get registered ahead of time if they would like to have their staff vaccinated when more doses become available down the road.

“If you are a provider in the community who right now is not - because we’re not providing it to the general public yet - but you want to provide vaccines as part of your general practice, it’s important for you to go to our web page and get the link so you can register as a provider. So as vaccines become available and those groups expand to allow the 1B essential workers and eventually the 1C, that you are already onboarded and ready to go", said Gomez.

During a press conference last week, Gomez noted that the community's response to the COVID-19 vaccine has been relatively positive. Despite the good news, some locals are still on the fence.

“I potentially think that it could be something that is not gonna’ be as easy as other vaccines in the past. I think that it could possibly do more harm than good", said Angela Salas, a Yuma local.

“I’m hesitant and I will certainly be looking forward to more evidence of the success of the vaccine", said Maryanne, another resident who did not want to disclose their last name.

News 11 and CBS 13 also spoke with one gentleman who said he has no plans to get vaccinated. He contracted the coronavirus in August, and was not wearing a mask in public.

“Well, the whole thing about the COVID is, it’s actually a government lie. It’s not as bad as people say, and all of the news stories about all the deaths and everything else like that, it’s lies… The whole thing is just a lie. It’s [the vaccine] probably just water", said Craig Hillig, a Yuma local.

The county expects the coronavirus vaccine to be available to the general public by Spring. Medical professionals are urging everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they can, although it’s not mandatory. It will be free regardless of insurance.

The county said more shipments of the Moderna vaccine are expected in the next couple of weeks. The plan is to have all frontline workers inoculated by no later than February.