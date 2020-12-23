IV hospitals receive additional staff to assist with COVID-19 patients

News

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - With the influx of COVID-19 patients, local hospitals in Imperial County are still dealing with a staff shortage, but more help is now in place to help staff both hospitals.

The 32 additional staff members from the Disaster Assistance Medical team have left El Centro Regional Medical Center but additional staff has arrived to help.

El Centro Regional Medical Center currently has 179 patients and 130 of those patients are COVID-19 positive.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital currently has 96 patients and 67 of them are COVID positive.

“Many new nurses, both critical care and med search nurses from EMSA arrived today and we’re expecting more next week, they’ve been supporting us and El Centro Regional Medical center,” said Larry Lewis, Chief Executive Officer from Pioneers Memorial Hospital.

Coming up on Nightside at 10 P.M. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino tells us how both local hospitals are managing the influx of patients.