Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:26 pm

IV hospitals receive additional staff to assist with COVID-19 patients

ECRMC FIRE

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - With the influx of COVID-19 patients, local hospitals in Imperial County are still dealing with a staff shortage, but more help is now in place to help staff both hospitals.

The 32 additional staff members from the Disaster Assistance Medical team have left El Centro Regional Medical Center but additional staff has arrived to help.

El Centro Regional Medical Center currently has 179 patients and 130 of those patients are COVID-19 positive.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital currently has 96 patients and 67 of them are COVID positive.

“Many new nurses, both critical care and med search nurses from EMSA arrived today and we’re expecting more next week, they’ve been supporting us and El Centro Regional Medical center,” said Larry Lewis, Chief Executive Officer from Pioneers Memorial Hospital.

Coming up on Nightside at 10 P.M. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino tells us how both local hospitals are managing the influx of patients.

Coronavirus / Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content