Border Patrol seize kettlebells of cocaine right before the holidays

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seize two cocaine kettlebell packages in Calexico on Tuesday.

Agents say a remote video surveillance system operator notified them of two packages thrown over from the international border fence.

They say they located the packages between Heber Avenue and First Street.

Agents seized both packages wrapped in electrical tape and took them in for further processing.

The total weight of the drugs was 1.74 kilograms with a value of $42,000.

Agents sent the packages to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing.