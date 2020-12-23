Baja California to receive COVID vaccine doses next week

News

Mexico expected to receive 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of January

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Baja California receives its first COVID-19 vaccines in a week.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reports healthcare workers who are at higher risk of infection will get the first doses.

The Associated Press reports Mexico expects to receive 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech product by the end of January.

Earlier this week, health officials in Baja California said Mexicali was the city with the highest active cases.

On Tuesday, officials said Mexicali had reached 94% of its capacity with only four beds available for COVID-19 patients.