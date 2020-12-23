A group of South County kids get a special gift from local law enforcement

News

All part of the City of San Luis's first ever 'Shop with a Cop'

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis held it's first ever 'Shop with a Cop' event on Wednesday. Children chosen by their teachers were invited to the San Luis Walmart for a shopping spree.

Officers with the San Luis Police Department and firefighters and paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department escorted the children throughout the store. Each child was given a hundred dollar gift card to spend as they saw fit.

Members from the Walmart staff were also on hand to assure that social distancing measures were taking place and to assist the children in finding items. Funds for the event were acquired through a grant obtained by the SLPD.

"We want to make sure that they think of us as positive role models and that's what we're striving for. So, our main focus is to show that we work for the community, we're public servants and this is one way for us to show our transparency, that we're the good guys and that we're here to work with them." said by Lieutenant Marco Santana with the San Luis Police Department.