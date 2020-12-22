Skip to Content
Santa Claus making stops around Calexico

Calexico Fire Department

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Santa Claus is making stops in Calexico.

The Calexico Fire Department encourages those on the nice list to come out and greet Santa.

That's not all, Santa says those on the naughty list can come too.

Santa has sent his itinerary to CFD, so be on the lookout until Wednesday, December 23rd, from 5 to 8 p.m. to meet him.

You'll know it's Santa when you hear the horn and siren up and down your street.

Don't forget to take pictures of Santa Claus! Happy Holidays!

Sumiko Keil

