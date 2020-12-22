Skip to Content
IV stores struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

Online sales taking a hit on small mom-and-pop shops

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The open signs are lit, the welcome signs are out, but still local retailers in Imperial County find themselves struggling, and there are no signs of things getting better anytime soon.

“The problem we’re encountering is many people don’t even know we’re open, they call everyday asking if we are,” said Angie Nelson, owner of Made with Nana’s Love baby boutique.

Nelson also said this year there have been less sales than last year. “People are online shopping now and it’s hard to compete with that,” said Nelson.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local businesses about how they’re managing to stay open during the pandemic.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

