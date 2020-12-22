IV stores struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

News

Online sales taking a hit on small mom-and-pop shops

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The open signs are lit, the welcome signs are out, but still local retailers in Imperial County find themselves struggling, and there are no signs of things getting better anytime soon.

“The problem we’re encountering is many people don’t even know we’re open, they call everyday asking if we are,” said Angie Nelson, owner of Made with Nana’s Love baby boutique.

Nelson also said this year there have been less sales than last year. “People are online shopping now and it’s hard to compete with that,” said Nelson.

